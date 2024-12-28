Ayah Paul’s Legacy Lives On Despite His Demise

By Mbah Godlove

Ayah Paul’s legacy, though marked by his passing, continues to resonate as a beacon of inspiration in the ongoing struggle for Ambazonia. While he did not call for outright separation, his relentless advocacy for greater autonomy has been a cornerstone in the development of the current fight for freedom in the region.

Throughout his distinguished career, Ayah Paul remained a steadfast champion of justice and equality for Southern Cameroonians. As a judge at the colonial Supreme Court in Yaoundé, he passionately called for the restoration of the two-state federation, a vision he believed would provide Southern Cameroonians with the dignity and rights they deserved. His legal expertise, coupled with his unwavering commitment to his people, carried over into his time as a member of parliament, where he consistently spoke out against the systemic discrimination and marginalization faced by Ambazonians.

A vocal human rights advocate, Ayah Paul’s criticisms of the Cameroonian regime did not go unnoticed. In retaliation, the Biya-led government subjected him to arbitrary arrest and inhumane detention. During his confinement, he endured harsh conditions, including being forced to sleep on a bare floor for weeks, which contributed to a decline in his health. His steadfast stance for justice came at great personal cost, with his bank accounts frozen for 29 months as part of efforts to silence his opposition. This took a significant toll on his health, which deteriorated over time.

On December 24, Ayah Paul passed away at Buea Hospital after a prolonged battle with illness. His courage, resilience, and commitment to the cause of Ambazonia will never be forgotten. He remains a source of immense inspiration to those who continue to fight for justice and freedom, and his contributions to the struggle will forever be etched in the history of the Ambazonian movement.