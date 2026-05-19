Tension has escalated in Fako County after soldiers of the French Cameroun occupation army reportedly executed three Ambazonian fighters in Ikata village, located in Muyuka Subdivision, Southern Zone of Ambazonia.

According to local sources and investigations gathered by BaretaNews, the three fighters identified as Perise, Melvin and Mugel were arrested by La République du Cameroun forces about a week ago and are being held in military detention under unclear conditions.

Sources say the detainees were pulled out from custody early Tuesday morning and summarily executed by soldiers in Ikata. Their lifeless bodies were allegedly abandoned on the roadside in what residents describe as a revenge operation following the killing of two regime soldiers in Ekona a day earlier.

The execution-style killings come barely 24 hours after Ambazonia restoration forces launched a deadly attack on regime troops stationed in Ekona, along the Buea-Muyuka axis in Fako County. The operation reportedly left at least two Cameroun military personnel dead.

A resistance group identifying itself as the Fako-Meme Unity Warriors later claimed responsibility for the Ekona operation. In videos circulating online, armed fighters displayed weapons allegedly seized from the fallen regime soldiers, including several rifles and a rocket launcher.

At the time of reporting, it remains unclear whether the three executed detainees belonged to the same resistance group that carried out the Ekona attack.

The latest executions have once more raised serious concerns over the treatment of captured Ambazonian fighters and civilians by occupation forces operating across Ground Zero. Human rights observers have repeatedly accused the Yaoundé regime of carrying out extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and collective punishment in Ambazonia.

Meanwhile, the Biya regime in Yaoundé has maintained silence over both the Ekona attack and the subsequent killings in Ikata.

The violence comes at a politically symbolic moment, just hours before French Cameroun marks its controversial May 20 National Day celebrations, an event many Ambazonians consider a painful reminder of annexation and occupation rather than unity.

Across Ground Zero, military deployments have intensified in recent days as the regime seeks to enforce participation in May 20 activities amid growing resistance and insecurity in several parts of Southern Cameroons.