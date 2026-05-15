The growing political humiliation of Cameroon’s Prime Minister, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, has once more exposed the deep cracks within the regime in Yaoundé, with many now questioning whether the so-called Head of Government still exercises any real authority in La République du Cameroun.

Dion Ngute, a native of Southern Cameroons and once presented by the regime as a symbol of “dialogue” with Ambazonia, increasingly appears to be functioning as a ceremonial state official rather than the powerful Prime Minister the constitution envisages. Across Ground Zero and even within regime circles, critics now describe him as an “errand boy” dispatched merely to perform symbolic duties while real state power remains concentrated elsewhere around President Paul Biya.

Fresh concerns emerged on Wednesday after reports indicated that the Director of the Civil Cabinet instructed Dion Ngute to preside over the inauguration ceremony of the new FECAFOOT headquarters. According to sources in Yaoundé, the directive allegedly came directly from 93-year-old President Paul Biya. Observers say the incident further illustrates how the Prime Minister’s office has been stripped of substance and reduced to the management of protocol.

The humiliation follows another controversial incident last week when the Prime Minister was reportedly prevented from travelling to Gabon despite already being at the airport ready for departure. Sources close to the Unity Palace claimed the trip was abruptly cancelled by regime insiders, including officials subordinate to the Prime Minister himself. The development sparked outrage among many Cameroonians and Southern Cameroonians who see the act as another public embarrassment orchestrated from within the regime.

Political analysts note that Dion Ngute is often assigned duties such as laying foundation stones, inaugurating buildings, attending funerals, and representing the state at low-level ceremonial functions. However, when critical national decisions or high-stakes international summits arise, the regime reportedly sidelines him in favour of other power brokers operating from the Presidency.

At the centre of the controversy is the growing influence of officials around the Presidency, especially at the infamous Etoudi “Star Building,” where the Secretary General of the Presidency is believed to wield enormous influence over state affairs. Critics argue that ministers and presidential aides routinely undermine decisions coming from the Prime Minister’s office without consequence.

One example frequently cited is the controversial scanning contract at the Douala Seaport, where decisions allegedly contradicted positions previously endorsed by the Prime Minister’s office. Such incidents continue to fuel speculation that Dion Ngute possesses title without power.

Under Cameroon’s constitutional arrangement, the Prime Minister is theoretically the Head of Government and exercises authority delegated by the Head of State. The office even carries the authority of the presidential signature in certain matters. Yet many now argue that Dion Ngute has failed to assert himself or command the respect traditionally associated with the position.

Critics also blame President Paul Biya for deliberately weakening the office of Prime Minister. In functioning democracies, prime ministers often possess the power to appoint or dismiss ministers. In Cameroon, however, ministers are appointed directly by the President, often at the same time as the Prime Minister, making them politically equal despite the supposed hierarchy.

Even the Prime Minister’s closest collaborators are reportedly imposed on him. Observers say his personal secretary and other strategic aides are selected elsewhere within the presidency, further reducing his independence and authority.

For many Southern Cameroonians in Ambazonia, Dion Ngute’s political decline reflects the broader strategy of the Yaoundé regime, which critics say uses Anglophone elites for international optics while denying them genuine decision-making power.

As frustrations deepen within La République, many are now openly asking what, exactly, the constitutional duties of the Prime Minister are if the officeholder cannot independently execute policy, control ministers, or freely represent the state without interference from presidential aides.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews