A wave of grief has engulfed Abbawa, the capital of Mezam County in Ground Zero, after the bodies of two young girls, Keara Azenui and Shimita Princess, were finally recovered from the deadly waters of the Mbatu dam following hours of desperate search efforts.

The heartbreaking incident unfolded after the two girls reportedly drowned while visiting the dam alongside other youths. Witnesses say the victims suddenly disappeared beneath the water, triggering panic and frantic rescue attempts from residents at the scene.

Military rescue teams from the colonial regime were later deployed to the area. However, search operations faced serious difficulties due to harsh conditions and a lack of proper rescue equipment. Senior Warrant Officer Taku Paul, who led the operation, eventually suspended the search after hours of unsuccessful efforts.

Before leaving the scene, the officer reportedly handed his contact information to local residents and appealed for immediate notification if the bodies surfaced or were spotted around the dam area.

Despite the withdrawal of the rescue team, local residents refused to abandon the search. Community members remained around the dam, determined to continue looking for the missing girls. It was these same locals who later discovered the bodies, bringing a painful end to the tragic incident that had shaken families across Abbawa and beyond.

The deaths of Keara Azenui and Shimita Princess have sparked sorrow and emotional reactions across Ground Zero, with many describing the incident as another painful reminder of the dangers surrounding poorly secured water sites in the territory.

As mourning spreads through the community, families, friends, and sympathisers continue to gather in grief over the untimely loss of two young lives whose futures were abruptly cut short in the waters of Mbatu.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews