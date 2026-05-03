A tragic accident has plunged Fako County into mourning after a deadly crash struck Buea Road in Mutengene, a busy stretch linking Buea, Limbe, and Douala in Ground Zero. The incident, which occurred late this evening, Sunday, May 3, 2026, has left an unconfirmed number of casualties, with fears of multiple deaths already circulating among residents.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that several vehicles were involved in the collision, including a truck belonging to Source du Pays, a major player in the production of mineral water and soft drinks in La République. The exact cause of the crash remains unclear at this time, as authorities and rescue teams continue to assess the situation.

Emergency responders, including firefighters, quickly moved to the scene to manage the aftermath and assist victims. Those injured were rushed to Bingo Hospital, where medical teams are battling to stabilise survivors of the violent impact.

In what has further deepened the sorrow, the lifeless body of a five-year-old child has been recovered from the wreckage. The heartbreaking discovery has sent shockwaves through the local population, with many gathering at the scene in disbelief.

The accident has also caused significant disruption to traffic on this vital road. Traffic on the Buea–Mutengene axis has been completely blocked, forcing vehicles heading towards Limbe and Douala to divert through the Bingo stretch.

As night falls over Fako, the people of Ground Zero are once again confronted with the harsh realities of road tragedies, with many calling for greater caution and accountability on these dangerous highways.