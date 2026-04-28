In Ground Zero, Bui County, deep inside Bum Subdivision, farmers are once more counting losses after a fresh cattle invasion descended on their farms, leaving destruction and despair in its wake. The incident, reported on Sunday, April 26, 2026, struck the fertile lands of Njinijou village along the Mugon River axis, a farming belt that feeds several communities in the area.

Videos circulating from the village show herds of cattle roaming freely across cultivated fields, devouring crops and trampling hectares of farmland. The affected zone, located near Misaje village, now resembles an open grazing field rather than a food production hub, raising serious concern among local residents.

Sources on the ground confirm that at least seven farmers suffered similar attacks on the same day. This points to a coordinated or widespread incursion rather than an isolated case. For many in Bum, this is not just another incident. It is a direct hit on survival.

Local voices paint a grim picture. Farmers say their sweat and months of labour have been reduced to nothing within hours. One eyewitness described the situation in clear terms. He said their parents are suffering and going through hell, as their only source of livelihood is being destroyed without protection.

The timing makes the situation even more alarming. This is a critical planting period across Bui County. Any disruption at this stage threatens the entire farming cycle and puts future harvests at risk. Families now fear looming hunger, especially for children who depend on these crops for daily survival.

Across Ambazonia’s Northern Zone, clashes between farmers and cattle grazers have remained a recurring nightmare. Weak enforcement of grazing limits, land disputes, and the absence of effective local conflict resolution continue to fuel these confrontations.

In Bum, the people are now calling on the so-called authorities of La République to act without delay. They demand strict control of grazing movements, protection of farmlands, and immediate measures to stop further destruction.

For now, the fields of Njinijou stand as silent testimony to a growing crisis. What should have been a season of hope is fast turning into a season of hunger in Bui.