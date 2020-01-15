Ambazonia Military Commanders say no to elections: Implant anti Atanga Nji mechanism.
By Mbah Godlove.
Ambazonia generals across the country’s thirteen Counties have redoubled efforts to bring to bay any French Cameroun moves geared towards organizing municipal and legislative elections in their land.
Months ago, the military Commanders resolved to disband local elections that were due to be imposed on Ambazonian citizens by the colonial regime of La Republique du Cameroun on February 9, 2020. As an effective follow up to implement the decision to obstruct the said elections, the Ambazonia Ground Zero forces, in consultation with the people, had announced a Five-day lockdown of the territory from February 7 to February 12, 2020.
During a security meeting with French Cameroun governors, including the colonial administrators of the Northern and Southern Zone’s in Yaounde recently, Interior Minister, Paul Atanga Nji, claimed that February 9’s elections would take place across Amazonia despite growing threats from pro-independence fighters which he qualified as a terrorist.
Antagonized by the colonial slave’s statement, the high command of the Ambazonian military resorted to hatch fresh tactics to stamp their supremacy on February 9, a date set aside for illegal French Cameroun’s municipal and legislative elections.
Sunshine
January 16, 2020 at 12:34 AM
Those Whom The Gods Would Destroy They First Drive Mad.
All Ambazonians are determined that there will be no francophone elections in Ambazonia. All sides have declared periods that cover February 9th for the fake elections and February 11 for the fake youth day beginning on February 6 or 7th to end either on the 11th or 12th. No matter what happens, 9th and 11th February shall be ghosts towns in Ambazonia – that’s what really matter. French Cameroon government is naturally thoughtless and arrogant and foolish to have planned the elections at this time. Why would elections be organized two days before their fake youth day? There is despair, absolute nervousness and madness in biya’s bed room Those Whom The Gods Would Destroy They First Drive Mad like in the case of the french cameroun despot – biya
Mukong
January 16, 2020 at 4:43 AM
Ambazonians, let us stay resolved to regain our dignity. The fight may take long, but in the end it will be worth every ounce of the blood of our people who have perished from the criminality of these Beti/Bulu criminals.
Is it not comforting to hear a LRP citizen say the french “ngombe” call Biya is a demon while we have sellouts/enablers like Atanga Nji, Ngolle Elvis, Ghoghomu, Dion Ngute, Abeti and others come out in public to say the french slave call Biya is a father figure?