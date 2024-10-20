Unconfirmed Reports Claim Ambazonian Defence Forces (ADF) Strike in Jakiri, Bui: Senior LRC Commander and Civilians Allegedly Killed

Unverified reports emerging from the conflict-ridden region of Jakiri in Bui, Ambazonia, suggest that the Ambazonian Defence Forces (ADF) launched a significant attack on October 20, 2024. According to these reports, a senior commander of the Cameroonian military, commonly referred to as La République du Cameroun (LRC), was killed, alongside the wife of a local Divisional Officer (DO) and two other soldiers.

Sources also claim that the ADF, an armed wing linked to the separatist movement led by Ayaba Cho Lucas, seized military materials during the attack. These claims, however, remain unconfirmed by independent authorities, and details are still emerging.

If true, this would mark a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between separatist forces and the Cameroonian government, further intensifying violence in the Anglophone regions. The attack in Jakiri adds to the growing list of incidents attributed to the ADF, known for its involvement in the Ambazonian struggle for independence.

The situation remains fluid, with both sides likely to provide competing narratives as more information becomes available. For now, the region is on edge, as tensions between separatist forces and the Cameroonian government show no signs of abating.