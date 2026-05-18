Fresh fighting has again erupted in the Southern Zone of Ambazonia after Ambazonia Restoration Forces under the command of Field Marshal Sky reportedly launched a deadly overnight assault on a military position in Owe village, Muyuka County, late Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Local sources say the attack targeted a La République du Cameroun army post stationed in the area. Preliminary reports indicate that at least two occupation soldiers were killed during the exchange of heavy gunfire, though the exact number of casualties may rise as more details emerge from the ground.

The latest operation further confirms the growing influence and operational reach of Field Marshal Sky, one of the most feared resistance commanders in the Southern Zone. His forces are believed to control strategic bush corridors stretching from Muyuka through Ikata, Bafia, Munyenge and deep into the Kumba axis. Intelligence sources within the resistance movement estimate that Sky commands more than 1,000 armed foot soldiers deployed across the rugged mountain belts of Fako and Meme Counties.

The Owe operation comes barely two months after the same resistance network reportedly carried out another deadly attack in Ikata, where five Cameroun government soldiers were killed. The repeated strikes have intensified fears within the colonial administration over the deteriorating security situation in occupied Ambazonian territories.

Since the outbreak of the Anglophone War in 2017, armed confrontations between Ambazonia Restoration Forces and Cameroon government troops have continued to escalate across Ground Zero. Resistance sources claim that over 1,831 Cameroon soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the war, although Yaoundé authorities rarely publish official military casualty figures.

Residents around Muyuka and neighbouring villages reportedly fled their homes during the night as heavy explosions and sporadic gunfire echoed across the area. By Monday morning, movement remained tense along several roads linking Muyuka to Bafia and Munyenge, with fears of possible retaliatory military raids by Cameroun government forces.

The situation in Southern Cameroons remains volatile as armed resistance groups continue to intensify attacks against what they describe as colonial occupation forces in Ambazonia.