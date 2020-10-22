Connect with us

News

Consternation In Tadu Over Colonial Military Raid
Advertisement

News

Consternation in Kumba over Brutal Killings

News

Kumbo Dioceses decry Human right Abuses; Calls for Return of peace

News

French Cameroun Imposes Mayor on Mamfe

News

Ambazonia War of Independence: : Cho Ayaba Calls for Collective Action

News

Colonial Barbarism Intensifies In Kumbo Despite Traditional Cleansing

News

Bakassi Population Abandoned As Ambazonia War Of Independence Intensifies

News

Colonial Governor Endorses Monday Ghost- Town: Postpones tour to Schools

News

Massive Boycott of Colonial School Resumption in Ambazonia

News

Colonial Forces Raze Village In Lebialem County

News

Consternation In Tadu Over Colonial Military Raid

Published

1 week ago

on

Consternation In Tadu Over Colonial Military Raid

By Mbah Godlove.

Calm is yet to return in Tadu, Bui County following a brutal French Cameroun military invasion earlier today.

Sources in the area reveal that the agents of occupation stormed the locality in the early hours of Thursday, October 22.

The regime elements, locals have said moved from door to door looting property and seizing cash.

It is worth mentioning that bikes and other valuables were razed.

Inhabitants fled to nearby bushes for safety as the youth were being targeted.

Calm is yet to be restored as residents fear for their lives.

Thursday’s French Cameroun military crackdown came barely 48 after thousands of Christians in the Kumbo Diocese staged a massive protest against human rights abuses in their land.

Since the outset of The Ambazonian War of Independence over years ago, rights activists have repeatedly indicted the colonial regime for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.