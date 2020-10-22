Consternation In Tadu Over Colonial Military Raid

By Mbah Godlove.

Calm is yet to return in Tadu, Bui County following a brutal French Cameroun military invasion earlier today.

Sources in the area reveal that the agents of occupation stormed the locality in the early hours of Thursday, October 22.

The regime elements, locals have said moved from door to door looting property and seizing cash.

It is worth mentioning that bikes and other valuables were razed.

Inhabitants fled to nearby bushes for safety as the youth were being targeted.

Calm is yet to be restored as residents fear for their lives.

Thursday’s French Cameroun military crackdown came barely 48 after thousands of Christians in the Kumbo Diocese staged a massive protest against human rights abuses in their land.

Since the outset of The Ambazonian War of Independence over years ago, rights activists have repeatedly indicted the colonial regime for war crimes and crimes against humanity.