Connect with us

News

Consternation in Kumba over Brutal Killings
Advertisement

News

Consternation In Tadu Over Colonial Military Raid

News

Kumbo Dioceses decry Human right Abuses; Calls for Return of peace

News

French Cameroun Imposes Mayor on Mamfe

News

Ambazonia War of Independence: : Cho Ayaba Calls for Collective Action

News

Colonial Barbarism Intensifies In Kumbo Despite Traditional Cleansing

News

Bakassi Population Abandoned As Ambazonia War Of Independence Intensifies

News

Colonial Governor Endorses Monday Ghost- Town: Postpones tour to Schools

News

Massive Boycott of Colonial School Resumption in Ambazonia

News

Colonial Forces Raze Village In Lebialem County

News

Consternation in Kumba over Brutal Killings

Published

5 days ago

on

Consternation in Kumba over Brutal Killings

By Mbah Godlove.

The population of Ambazonia is mourning the killing of at least 6 school children in Kumba hours ago.

It remains unclear who the killers are, public opinion is highly divided on who committed the act.

BN gathered that the invaders broke into Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in the City of Kumba on Saturday, October 24, killing at least 6 kids, and injuring nearly a dozen others.

Some residents say Colonial forces reportedly carried out the act in other to jeopardize the ongoing struggle to free Ambazonians from French Cameroun’s enslavement, while others are blaming Ambazonia fighters for their crusade against school resumption. Ambazonia leaders and groups have all denied responsibility

Conflict analysts have, however, related the incident to a similar bloody operation in Ngarbuh in which regime soldiers gruesomely killed women and children months ago.

It is hoped that the international community would undertake an investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the horrendous crime against humanity.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.