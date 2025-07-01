Cameroonian Military Commander Captured by Ambazonia Forces Admits to War Crimes – Faces Death Penalty

Ngoketunjia, Northern Ambazonia – A high-ranking Cameroonian military commander has been captured by Ambazonian special forces and has reportedly confessed to committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the ongoing conflict in Southern Cameroons. According to Amba News, the commander now faces execution by firing squad, following a ruling by an Ambazonian judge under wartime laws.

This dramatic development has triggered immediate and heavy-handed retaliation from Cameroon’s military. According to reports on the ground, Cameroonian colonial forces—many of whom are allegedly trained by U.S. military advisers—have arrested hundreds of civilians, including pregnant women and infants, across the Ngoketunjia area. The mass detentions are widely seen as a desperate attempt to locate and retrieve their captured officer.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been notified, with growing calls from civil society and human rights organizations for the body to intervene diplomatically with Yaoundé. Activists are also urging the Cameroonian government to comply with the Geneva Conventions and halt its collective punishment campaign against the local population.

The incident further heightens tensions in a region already plagued by militarization, displacement, and international silence. As pressure mounts, observers warn that this could mark a turning point in the war, especially if international bodies remain passive.

In a statement circulating on social media, Ambazonian supporters reiterate their unwavering stance: “Biafra and Ambazonia in our blood.”

BARETANEWS will continue to follow this story as it unfolds.