The highest-ranked leader since the Ambazonia war started

The Head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, is set to make a historic entry into Ambazonia as part of his month-long Apostolic tour of Africa. Information released from the Vatican confirms that the Holy Father will visit Bamenda, capital of the Northern Zone of Ambazonia, on April 16.

According to the official programme, Pope Leo XIV will arrive in the Republic of Cameroon on April 15. He will then proceed to Bamenda on April 16, where he is expected to celebrate a Pontifical Mass at the Bamenda Airport in Bafut, before invoking blessings upon the land of Ambazonia. From Bamenda, he will move to Douala on April 17.

For many Ambazonians, this visit holds great significance. Since the outbreak of the Liberation War in 2017, no global leader of such standing has set foot on Ambazonian soil. The coming of the Holy Father is therefore seen as a major international spotlight on a land that has endured years of bloodshed, displacement and hardship under the occupation of La Republique.

Across Ground Zero, voices are rising that the Pope’s presence offers a rare window for the world to see the daily realities of Ambazonian children, women and youths. Many believe this is a defining moment to expose the humanitarian crisis and the suffering inflicted by the regime in Yaounde.

Ambazonians at home and in the diaspora are being urged to seize this opportunity. The message is clear. Let the world hear the cry of a people. Let the Holy Father see the scars of a nation fighting to breathe free.

By Lucas Muma