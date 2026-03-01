By Mbah Godlove | BaretaNews

The alarming wave of criminal elements impersonating Amba Freedom Fighters has reached disturbing heights across Ground Zero. While genuine Restoration Forces remain committed on the frontlines defending the homeland and pursuing the liberation of Ambazonia, some unscrupulous individuals have turned the sacred struggle into a money-making scheme, exploiting the name of the revolution to extort funds from an already suffering population.

For months, citizens have decried the rise of these fake “fighters” who move from quarter to quarter demanding so-called “support for the struggle.” What was once whispered in frustration has now exploded into public action. In Ntarikon, a neighborhood in Bamenda — the heartbeat of Mezam County — residents last week apprehended two young men who were parading themselves in broad daylight as representatives of the Restoration Forces.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects went round soliciting money under the banner of Ambazonian independence. However, their demeanor, language, and conduct quickly betrayed them. The vigilant population of Ntarikon, well-acquainted with the character and discipline of their genuine Amba Boys, sensed something was wrong.

“We know our fighters. We know how they talk and how they operate,” one resident told BaretaNews. “These ones were criminals using the struggle to rob the people.”

Upon interrogation by the community, the duo reportedly confessed to being ordinary thieves who had capitalized on the insecurity and revolutionary atmosphere to defraud civilians. The population wasted no time in meting out community justice before issuing a stern warning to others engaged in similar fraudulent activities to immediately desist or face the consequences.

This is not the first time such incidents have been recorded in Bamenda and across other counties of Ambazonia. Reports of impostors moving around villages and urban neighborhoods collecting money in the name of the revolution have circulated repeatedly. However, the Ntarikon episode signals a new level of public consciousness and vigilance.

The people of Ground Zero are becoming increasingly aware and protective of their struggle. While the revolution continues against the occupying forces of La République du Cameroun, citizens are drawing a clear line between genuine Restoration Forces and criminal opportunists hiding behind the struggle.

The message from Ntarikon is unmistakable: the Ambazonian revolution is not a cover for banditry. Anyone attempting to exploit the people under the sacred banner of freedom will be exposed and disgraced.

The struggle continues — but so does the people’s vigilance.