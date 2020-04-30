Mark Bareta Castigates French Cameroun Covid-19 Relief Plan

By Mbah Godlove.

Renowned Ambazonia activist, Mark Bareta, has lampooned what French Cameroun calls a Covid-19 Relief plan. During a press conference in Yaounde Thursday, April 30, the Colonial Prime Joseph Dion Ngute, announced that bars can now operate even after 6 pm all over the National territory and by extension Southern Cameroons.

He also revealed among other measures that, travelers agencies would henceforth transport as many passengers as possible and that workers who had not been regular at their job sides as a result of the Coronavirus should return to work with immediate effect.

Commenting on the recent measures, BaretaNews CEO and bonafide Ambazonian activist, Mark Bareta intimated that Ambazonia is yet to experience the worst stage of the deadly pandemic, stressing that the colonial Prime Minister’s outing was a mere waste of time. He entreated his fellow countrymen to continue to respect all guidelines from the World Health Organisation in order to limit the disaster brought about by Covid-19. At the time of this report, Southern Cameroons has recorded about 20 cases of the virus with nearly fifteen in the Southern Zone and about five in the Northern Zone.

Before Thursday’s statement, Mark Bareta had earlier called on the leadership of Ambazonia to seek a collective action in preventing the spread of the Pandemic into Ambazonian from neighboring La Republique du Cameroun which has over 1800 infections and 61 deaths.