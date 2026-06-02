A political cartoon ridiculing French Cameroun’s long-time ruler, Paul Biya, has surfaced at a major international press freedom exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland, raising fresh questions about the legitimacy and sustainability of his decades-long grip on power.

Displayed prominently along Quai Wilson on the shores of Lake Geneva, the cartoon portrays an elderly man lying in a hospital bed labelled “Paul Biya.” Standing beside him, another figure announces, “Sir, I have good news. You’ve just won another election.” The bedridden ruler responds with a bewildered question, “Which election?”

The cartoon was drawn by renowned Ugandan political cartoonist Jimmy “Spire” Ssentongo, who was recognised as one of the recipients of the 2026 Kofi Annan Courage in Cartooning Award. He shared the prestigious distinction with Palestinian cartoonist Safaa Odah.

The award, jointly presented by the Freedom Cartoonists Foundation and the City of Geneva, celebrates artists who courageously use political satire and visual commentary to defend freedom of expression, human rights, transparency, and public accountability, often at considerable personal risk.

The cartoon formed part of the “Drawings for Freedom” exhibition organised in Geneva to commemorate World Press Freedom Day. The exhibition featured cartoons from across the globe addressing dictatorship, political repression, corruption, war, abuse of authority, and attacks on democratic freedoms.

Among the many works on display, the Biya cartoon has attracted particular attention among Ambazonians and citizens of French Cameroun alike. The reason is not difficult to understand. Paul Biya has remained in power since 1982, making him one of the world’s longest-serving rulers and a symbol of political stagnation in the region.

For many observers, the cartoon captures growing concerns surrounding the leadership vacuum currently facing French Cameroun. Questions over succession, electoral credibility, and the physical capacity of the nonagenarian ruler continue to dominate political discussions both at home and abroad.

The satire comes against the backdrop of widespread controversy surrounding the October 2025 presidential election, after which Biya was once again declared the winner. Critics argue that since that announcement, the regime has struggled to project effective governance, fuelling speculation about who truly runs the affairs of the state while the ageing ruler remains largely absent from public life.

The fact that such a cartoon is now being showcased on an international platform dedicated to press freedom reflects increasing global scrutiny of a regime that has governed French Cameroun for more than four decades. For many Ambazonians, it is yet another reminder that the political crisis affecting the former Southern Cameroons cannot be separated from the prolonged rule and governance failures emanating from Yaoundé.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews