By Mbah Godlove | BaretaNews

Almost one week after the tragic shooting on a passenger bus in Ndop, Ngoketunjia County, new details have emerged from Ambazonia Restoration Forces (ARF) commander, General Only Bro, regarding the incident that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl and left several civilians injured.

In an audio message circulating on social media, the frontline commander, widely regarded by supporters as a hero of Ambazonia’s independence struggle, acknowledged that his fighters mistakenly engaged the vehicle. He explained that the incident occurred during an overnight operation along the Bamessing–Ndop road.

According to General Only Bro, the attack happened around 3:00 a.m.. He stated that his fighters believed the approaching vehicle was transporting colonial occupation forces. He argued that regime troops have previously used civilian vehicles for military movements and surprise attacks against Ambazonian fighters.

Furthermore, the commander recalled that civilians had earlier been urged to avoid the Bamessing–Ndop stretch between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. He maintained that the colonial military frequently operates during those hours. Consequently, he said the restriction was intended to protect civilians from accidental encounters during armed operations.

Meanwhile, General Only Bro expressed regret over the civilian casualties. He urged residents to respect movement restrictions issued in active conflict zones. He added that doing so would reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers civilians face across Ngoketunjia County, where confrontations between Ambazonian Restoration Forces and Cameroon government troops continue to expose communities to grave risks.