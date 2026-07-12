From the notorious Kondengui Maximum Security Prison in French Cameroun, detained Muslim scholar, fearless human rights defender and peace activist Abdulkarim Ali has made an emotional appeal, urging Ambazonians and the people of La République du Cameroun not to direct their anger at Brenda Biya for crimes committed by her father, French Cameroun’s long-serving dictator Paul Biya.

The respected political prisoner, who has become one of the strongest voices for justice despite his incarceration, said Brenda Biya should never be condemned for circumstances beyond her control. According to Abdulkarim Ali, no child chooses the family into which they are born, and therefore no child deserves to inherit the hatred earned by a parent.

Writing from his prison cell, Abdulkarim Ali revealed that Brenda has for years publicly expressed emotional pain, feelings of rejection and mistreatment. He also referenced her recent remarks suggesting she had struggled with suicidal thoughts, describing her as “an intelligent child with an unfortunate predicate” who deserves compassion rather than condemnation.

“Brenda can’t be blamed for being the daughter of a dictator. She didn’t choose to be,” Abdulkarim Ali wrote, insisting that every individual must be judged by their own actions and not by the legacy of their parents.

Drawing inspiration from both the Holy Qur’an and the Holy Bible, the imprisoned rights advocate reminded readers that every human life is sacred and that every soul bears responsibility before God for its own deeds. He stressed that his message should not be interpreted through a political lens but as a sincere humanitarian appeal to protect a young woman experiencing emotional suffering.

“This is not politics. This is a human soul in pain,” Abdulkarim Ali declared.

In a deeply personal message to Brenda Biya, the jailed activist sought to reassure her that she remains valued despite the public hostility toward her family.

“You are seen. You are valued. You are loved beyond what any headline can say. Your life matters, and there is still hope and healing ahead for you,” he wrote.

Abdulkarim Ali further appealed to Ambazonians, the people of French Cameroun, and all people of goodwill worldwide to remember Brenda in their prayers. He urged them to pray for her healing, protection, and peace of mind, arguing that this is a moment that demands compassion rather than condemnation.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews