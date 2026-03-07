Fear and uncertainty continue to grip communities across Southern Cameroons after another mobile money operator was brutally shot dead in Muntengene, Fako County, late Friday, March 6, 2026, evening.

Local sources say the victim had just closed business for the day and was heading home when unidentified armed men began trailing him. The attackers reportedly arrived on motorcycles and quietly followed the mobile money agent to his residence in Muntengene, a busy town along the Mutengene corridor in Fako.

Witnesses told BaretaNews that the assailants opened fire at close range shortly after the victim reached his home. He was shot three times in the chest. The bullets proved fatal, and he died instantly at the scene before any help could arrive.

The killing has sent shockwaves through the Muntengene community, where mobile money services remain a key source of daily financial transactions for residents.

This latest tragedy comes barely 48 hours after another mobile money agent was similarly murdered in Bambili, Mezam County, in the Northern Zone of Ambazonia. The back-to-back killings have raised growing concerns among residents and business operators who fear they may be increasingly targeted.

Observers recall that a similar incident occurred in Tiko, also in Fako County, in 2024, when a mobile money operator was reportedly lured out of his home and later murdered under unclear circumstances.

With repeated attacks on small financial service providers across Southern Cameroons, many now worry that mobile money operators are becoming easy targets for armed criminals operating within the territory.

Lucas Muma l BaretaNews