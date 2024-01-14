Connect with us

Tobin District Under Immediate Lockdown in Response to Controversial Tax Decision
Bamunka Urgently Advised to Stay Home Amidst Safety Concerns Triggered by Colonial Mayor's Actions

Shocking Incident in Okoyong: Colonial Soldiers' Brutality Echoes Dark Days of Oppression

Principal of Government High School Oku Released After Encounter with Ambazonian Freedom Fighters

Ambazonia Forces Confirm: Christmas and New Year Celebrations to Be Indoors Amid Ongoing Ghost Town Operations

French Cameroun's Interior Minister Faces Backlash After Controversial Statement in Bamenda

Ambazonia Forces Take Action to Ensure Festive Safety in Bui County

Ambazonia Contemplates Christmas Ceasefire: Balancing Hope and Caution

Chariot Hotel Fire Brings Unexpected Relief to Buea Residents

Kumba Residents Urged to Resist Anti-Patriotic Calls Amidst Escalating Tensions

By Mbah Godlove

In a swift response to a controversial decision made by Bui county colonial officials, Tobin district has been placed under an automatic and immediate lockdown. The decision, which mandates drivers and bikers to register and pay taxes, has sparked tensions leading to drastic measures taken by the local authorities.

On the night of January 11, the communication department of the Bui Warriors, under the leadership of General Talk And Do, issued an emergency message detailing the lockdown, which took effect on Friday. The warriors, in a strongly worded audio communiqué, declared that, starting from January 12, no vehicles, bikes, or horses are permitted to enter or leave Tobin.

The lockdown was triggered by a joint decision made by the Bui colonial Senior Divisional Officer (SDO), Tobin Divisional Officer (DO), and the Mayor of Tobin. The decision mandates transporters to converge on the Tobin colonial council premises to register and officially commence tax payments.

General Talk And Do strongly condemned what he referred to as exploitation within his area of command. He emphasized that such actions would not be tolerated and warned that anyone found violating the lockdown would face immediate punishment, including the possibility of being shot.

The controversial tax decision has not only disrupted the normal flow of transportation in Tobin but has also heightened tensions between the local authorities and the Bui Warriors. The situation remains volatile, with residents and transporters anxiously awaiting a resolution to the standoff.

