The population of Great Soppo, Buea, took a firm stand against drug abuse on Friday, September 12, 2025, as at least 10 young men suspected of consuming and spreading hard drugs were publicly warned to abandon the practice.

The incident unfolded at the Great Soppo public square, where residents expressed growing frustration over the rising consumption and circulation of illicit substances within their community. The suspects, many of whom reportedly reside in uncompleted buildings and abandoned structures around the neighbourhood, were paraded before the population.

Eyewitnesses say tempers flared as some residents threatened mob justice, going as far as mounting tyres on the suspects. However, the situation was de-escalated when the accused individuals pleaded for their lives and promised to abandon drug-related activities. The suspects were eventually released after being made to renounce drug abuse before the crowd publicly.

Community members highlighted that drug consumption has reached alarming levels in Buea, with Great Soppo often cited as a hotspot. Many residents expressed concern about the impact of drugs on security, health, and the future of young people.

Local observers have called on authorities to step in urgently, stressing the need for law enforcement, awareness campaigns, and rehabilitation programmes rather than mob action.

While Friday’s events reflect the community’s determination to protect itself, experts warn that drug addiction is a complex issue that requires holistic responses, including education, counselling, and social support.

By Lucas Muma