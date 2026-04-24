By Mbah Godlove l BaretaNews

Brave bike riders ground traffic as they demand justice and immediate replacement of violated coffin

In a shocking display of lawlessness and moral decay by the occupying forces of La République, a gendarme officer reportedly broke open a coffin containing a corpse in Santa, Mezam County, in the Northern Zone of Ambazonia. This disgraceful act, which has left the local population in outrage, was allegedly carried out because the grieving family refused to offer “choko” — the routine extortion demanded by colonial forces.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the coffin, which held the remains of a departed citizen, was forcefully tampered with in total disregard for cultural values and the dignity of the dead. Such an act has been widely condemned by the people as barbaric, further exposing the level of impunity exercised by La République’s forces in Ambazonia.

In swift reaction, furious commercial motorbike riders — the ever-resilient backbone of community resistance — took to the streets, blocking the main road in Santa. The riders made it clear that normalcy will not return until the desecrated coffin is fully replaced and justice is served.

The incident has once again ignited anger across Mezam County, reinforcing calls for self-defense and unity among Ambazonians against continuous humiliation and abuse by occupying forces. For many, this is not just about a coffin, it is about dignity, respect for the dead, and the ongoing struggle against colonial oppression.

As tension remains high in Santa, the message from the ground is clear: enough is enough.