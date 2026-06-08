A medical doctor from Nkwen in Mezam County is fighting for his life after armed men reportedly pursued him into Tubah District Hospital in Bambui and opened fire on him in broad daylight on Monday, June 8, 2026.

The victim, identified as Dr Nyombov Clinton of Family Faith Clinic in Nkwen, sustained serious gunshot injuries during the attack. He was initially rushed for emergency care before being transferred to the Bamenda Regional Hospital, where he remains under intensive medical treatment.

According to eyewitness accounts, the doctor had allegedly been abducted by armed men and was being transported towards a nearby forest when he attempted a daring escape near the hospital in Bambui. Sources say he struggled with his captors while on a motorcycle, causing the bike to crash and triggering a confrontation along the roadside.

Taking advantage of the confusion, the doctor reportedly broke free and sprinted onto the hospital premises, seeking protection. Witnesses say the two armed men followed him into the health facility, where one of them allegedly shot him in the foot before both attempted to forcefully drag him away.

Sources inside the hospital disclosed that a disagreement later erupted between the assailants. While one reportedly suggested abandoning the operation, the other allegedly insisted on shooting the victim again, this time in the abdomen. A pharmacy attendant who witnessed the terrifying scene reportedly pleaded with the attackers to spare the doctor’s life.

The armed men eventually left the hospital compound, allowing medical personnel to rush the wounded doctor to the emergency unit. Hospital authorities immediately began arrangements for an ambulance evacuation to a higher-level medical facility.

Panic returned shortly afterwards when the gunmen reportedly reappeared at the hospital in a second attempt to seize the injured doctor. Their return triggered chaos within the facility as patients, carers and health workers fled for safety.

Despite the tense situation, medical personnel successfully evacuated the victim under emergency conditions and transferred him to Bamenda for advanced treatment.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews