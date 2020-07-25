Today’s Town Hall Meetings: Fru Ndi’s Vexations, Ayaba’s Inspirations

Today saw two town halls holding at the same time: Southern Cameroons International Town Hall and the Ambazonia Governing Council Town hall. While BaretaNews thinks that leadership of both town halls should endeavor to ensure that these virtual town halls are held separately at different times considering the fact that both have somewhat the same sympathizers and following, this is what BaretaNews captured as take aways from them.

Enter Ni John Fru Ndi as a guest in Southern Cameroons International Town Hall

Addressing Southern Cameroonians in a Southern Cameroons International Town Hall-SCITH today Saturday 25th July, 2020 broadcast live on SCBC, Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi engaged in a heated debate with Ambazonians with each sides listening to each other. BaretaNews captured the following as Fru Ndi concluded:

1. You have disgraced the Anglophone struggle by people only fighting for money

2. I have seen the governments you people have formed in the diaspora. Until you guys bring yourself together, you are fighting a lost war. Your directives are not coordinated

3. I hear someone contributed 2000 USD for the war I laughed (Fru Ndi insinuating that we are just joking). Fru continued..” lets sit down as brothers and sisters and organised ourselves, chat a way forward for the suffering of those back home”

4. When I was taken by Amba boys, they sang their anthem and let me confess, they sang it so well and it was nice but they cannot forced that on me.

Fru Ndi general tone and message was that Ambazonia leaders in the diaspora have failed and they need to close ranks, come together, get a coordinated directives less it is a lost war they are fighting

Cho Ayaba gave a different note, stating Ambazonia Is Not An NGO