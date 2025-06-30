BREAKING: Heavy Gunfire Reported in Mile 16, Buea – Residents Trapped as Tensions Escalate

By BaretaNews Desk | June 30, 2025 | Buea, Southern Cameroons

Reports reaching BaretaNews confirm that heavy and continuous gunfire has been raging for over an hour this evening around the Full Gospel Church entrance in Mile 16, Buea.

Local sources say the area has become a battleground as suspected Ambazonian fighters engage in a fierce exchange with Cameroon military forces. Residents are trapped indoors, with many lying flat on the floor as bullets tear through the air. Shops have shut down, taxis abandoned, and movement in the area is at a standstill.

“We haven’t seen anything like this in months,” a resident told BaretaNews via a WhatsApp voice message. “We’re hearing automatic weapons, and the shooting hasn’t stopped for over an hour.”

Tensions Boil Amid Political Fallout

The gun battle comes on the same day as multiple high-profile resignations rocked the Biya government, including senior UNDP figures from the Grand North. Analysts fear that political disarray in Yaoundé is emboldening resistance on the ground, as Ambazonian fighters exploit the weakening grip of the central state.

Buea, the historic capital of Southern Cameroons, remains a flashpoint in the ongoing conflict. Tonight’s violence is yet another reminder that the Cameroon-Ambazonia war is far from over, and that no political solution is possible without addressing the legitimate grievances of the people.

Security forces have not released a statement at this time. The number of casualties remains unknown.