Thirty-six years ago, the people of Southern Cameroons and millions across La République du Cameroun rose against fear and dictatorship when the Social Democratic Front, SDF, was launched in Bamenda, the capital of Ground Zero. What happened on May 26, 1990, was not merely the birth of a political party. It was the beginning of open resistance against the brutal one-party regime that had silenced citizens for decades.

On that historic day in Bamenda, six unarmed civilians were massacred as forces loyal to the Yaoundé regime attempted to crush the growing call for political freedom. Their blood became the price for democracy. Their deaths transformed Bamenda into a symbol of resistance against oppression in La République.

At the centre of that revolution stood Ni John Fru Ndi, the fearless chairman whose courage inspired millions across Ambazonia and beyond. At a time when speaking against the regime could lead to imprisonment, torture or death, Fru Ndi challenged the Biya system openly and gave ordinary citizens the confidence to confront power.

The launch of the SDF shook the very foundations of the CPDM dictatorship. For the first time in decades, Cameroonians saw a political force capable of challenging the monopoly of power controlled from Yaoundé. The regime responded with violence, intimidation and repression, but the spirit of resistance had already spread across the country.

Many still remember the controversial 1992 presidential election, widely believed to have been won by Fru Ndi before what opposition voices described as massive electoral fraud orchestrated by the ruling regime. To many citizens, that election represented Cameroon’s closest opportunity for democratic transition before the process was allegedly hijacked.

Had the people’s mandate been respected, many believe the country’s story could have been different today. Corruption might not have become so deeply rooted. Institutions could have been stronger. The divisions now destroying the country may never have reached such dangerous levels. Thousands of young people who have fled the country or lost hope might still have believed in a future at home.

As the SDF marks its 36th anniversary, many supporters say the ideals of justice, freedom and accountability that fuelled the movement in 1990 remain unfinished. Though the political landscape has changed dramatically over the years, the memory of the Bamenda uprising and the sacrifices made by pro-democracy activists continue to inspire many across Ambazonia and La République alike.

Today, BaretaNews joins millions in remembering the six martyrs of May 26, the activists jailed or forced into exile, the families destroyed by political persecution, and every citizen who stood against dictatorship when fear ruled the streets.

History may never be rewritten, but it will forever remember that Fru Ndi and the SDF broke the wall of fear in Cameroon and proved that even the most powerful regimes can be challenged by the will of the people.