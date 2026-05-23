Armed Ambazonian fighters have reportedly launched a daring attack in Kosala, Kumba County, in the Southern Zone of Ambazonia, leaving at least one civilian dead and multiple vehicles in flames.

According to local sources who spoke to BaretaNews, the incident unfolded in Kumba II Subdivision when about six armed men stormed the area and opened fire as they advanced toward a French Cameroun gendarmerie vehicle stationed near the Presbyterian Theological Seminary.

Witnesses said the sound of heavy gunfire sent residents scampering for safety as fear and confusion engulfed the locality. The victim killed during the exchange was identified as a local fuel vendor popularly known in the area for selling “Funge,” an informal black-market fuel product widely used across Ground Zero communities.

Sources further disclosed that two vehicles were set ablaze during the operation. Among the burnt vehicles was reportedly a French Cameroun gendarmerie pickup truck, though authorities are yet to officially confirm the extent of the damage.

An amateur video circulating on social media and obtained by local media reportedly showed thick smoke billowing from one of the burning vehicles, while voices in the background claimed the torched automobile belonged to the occupying French Cameroun forces.

The attack once more highlights the persistent insecurity across Kumba County and other parts of Southern Ambazonia, where confrontations between Ambazonian resistance fighters and La République du Cameroun forces continue to expose civilians to deadly violence.

No group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack as of press time. French Cameroun administrative and military authorities in Kumba have also remained silent over the incident.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews