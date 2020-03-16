French Cameroon Military Abducts Medical Doctor In Fundong

LRC Military Abducts Medical Doctor In Fundong

By Mbah Godlove

A medical Doctor has been abducted in Fundong local government area.

Roland Fonkwah, BaretaNews learned, was whisked away recently by the occupational forces of dictator Paul Biya.

Doctor Fonkwah, before his abduction was serving at the Aduck Health Center in Fundong, Ambazonian’s Northern Zone.

According to social media sources, he is believed to have been detained at the Fundong Gendarmerie Brigade after holding a meeting in Bamenda aimed at strategizing on ways to combat the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“The Gendarmes suspected him of being an Amba fighter because they saw some photos in his phone which he had taken with Amba fighters,” family members told MMI, an online news site.

“When he was coming back, he bought some medicine for the Health Centre, but the gendarmes said he wanted to go and treat Amba fighters,” they added.

Sources say security officials ordered the disgruntled family members to go to Yaounde where it is believed Roland Fonkwah might have been ferried to.

He is a civil servant in the Biya regime, BN has learned.

This is not the first time Biya’s forces are clamping down on health workers. They have killed nurses and burnt down health facilities in Kumba and Muyuka.