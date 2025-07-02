Ambazonia Activist Criticises Media Over War Terminology in Cameroon Conflict

By BBC News Africa — July 2, 2025

A prominent Ambazonian activist has criticised what he calls “biased reporting” by some Cameroonian media outlets in their coverage of the ongoing conflict between government forces and separatist fighters in the country’s Anglophone regions.

Mark Bareta, a leading voice in the Ambazonian movement, has accused local news platforms, including the online outlet Mimi Mefo Info, of failing to adhere to war journalism ethics in their descriptions of military confrontations.

In a statement shared online, Bareta argued that media outlets frequently describe the capture of Ambazonian fighters by the Cameroonian military as an “arrest,” while using the term “kidnap” when separatist forces capture Cameroonian soldiers. “This is wrong,” he said. “Both Cameroun and Ambazonia Forces are bound by the ethics of war and the Geneva Conventions. Neither force is superior. It is war.”

The activist emphasised that Ambazonian forces should be recognised as non-state actors engaged in an armed conflict, in line with international humanitarian law, and that the media should maintain neutrality in how it reports the actions of both sides.

The Ethics of Language in Conflict Reporting

Media analysts have long acknowledged the power of language in shaping public perception during conflict. Terms like “arrest” or “kidnap” can carry significant legal and moral implications, potentially influencing how audiences interpret the legitimacy of each actor in a war.

Dr. Solange Meli, a conflict and media studies researcher based in Dakar, notes: “The terminology used in media reporting often reflects implicit biases or pressure from state authorities. In asymmetric conflicts—where one side is a state and the other is not—there is a tendency to criminalise non-state actors rather than describe them within the framework of international humanitarian law.”

While Cameroon’s government considers the Ambazonian separatist movement a terrorist organisation, international observers have repeatedly called for all sides to respect the rules of war and ensure that civilians are not targeted or misrepresented in the information war.

Ongoing Tensions

The conflict in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions began in 2016 as a protest movement by English-speaking lawyers and teachers against perceived marginalisation. It has since evolved into an armed struggle for independence by separatist groups seeking to establish a breakaway state known as Ambazonia.

Thousands of people have been killed, and over half a million displaced, according to humanitarian agencies.

As the conflict continues with no clear resolution in sight, activists like Bareta argue that fair and accurate media representation is crucial to fostering public understanding and building pathways to peace.