Connect with us

News

Uncertainty In Bamenda After Ntarikon Robbery
Advertisement

News

Cardinal Tumi Laid to Rest Amidst controversy

News

Consternation in Bamenda Over Mile 90 Killings

News

COVID-19 Fight Crescendos As Cases Surge In Victoria

News

UK Government Indicted for Covering Up Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia

News

Restoration Fighters Yield To Population's Call, Consider Reopening Of Kumba - Mamfe Road

News

Colonial Exploitation: UB VC's Head Wanted

News

Fako Land Grabbing Spurs Uproar

News

AYABA AND NNAMDI KANU: LUCIFERIAN COHABITATION OR EPIPHANY

News

Aljazeera Says Violence in Anglophone Cameroon Has Seen An Uptick

News

Uncertainty In Bamenda After Ntarikon Robbery

Published

14 hours ago

on

mass murder scheme in ambazonia

Uncertainty In Bamenda After Ntarikon Robbery

By Mbah Godlove.

Calm is yet to return among traders of the Ntarikon market following a robbery attack carried out in a shop recently.

Sources say colonial uniform officers stormed the said market in Bamenda where they broke into an electronic shop and made away with several items.

A witness told BN that the alien forces exploited the state of insecurity in the area as they committed the act in broad daylight.

Meantime, the shop owner revealed that items such as phones, TV sets and other expensive electronic gadgets were stolen during the operation.

The incidence has left many an economic operator at the Ntarikon market in fear as insecurity heightened in the city of Bamenda.

Business activities resumed timidly this Thursday April 22 despite the atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.