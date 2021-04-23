Uncertainty In Bamenda After Ntarikon Robbery

By Mbah Godlove.

Calm is yet to return among traders of the Ntarikon market following a robbery attack carried out in a shop recently.

Sources say colonial uniform officers stormed the said market in Bamenda where they broke into an electronic shop and made away with several items.

A witness told BN that the alien forces exploited the state of insecurity in the area as they committed the act in broad daylight.

Meantime, the shop owner revealed that items such as phones, TV sets and other expensive electronic gadgets were stolen during the operation.

The incidence has left many an economic operator at the Ntarikon market in fear as insecurity heightened in the city of Bamenda.

Business activities resumed timidly this Thursday April 22 despite the atmosphere of fear and insecurity.