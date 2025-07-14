Comedy: Cameroonian Youths Offer 40 Million FCFA to Keep a 92-Year-Old in Power

In what can only be described as a new episode from Cameroon’s long-running political comedy show, a group of so-called “youth representatives” has reportedly handed over 40 million FCFA to Minister Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh — the man who seems to believe Cameroon is his family business — as a caution fee for President Paul Biya’s candidacy in the upcoming elections.

Yes, you read that right. Forty million francs. For a man who is 92 years old, barely seen in public, and quite possibly doesn’t even know he’s “running” for anything — except maybe from reality.

This shocking donation, proudly reported by CRTV as if it were a national achievement, is being paraded as a gesture of loyalty by “the youth.” But in truth, it’s a glaring example of political Stockholm syndrome and a nation stuck in a loop of recycled absurdity.

Let’s break this down:

The “youths” claim to represent the future, yet they’re investing in the past—a man who has been president since 1982, before most of them were born.

Instead of demanding jobs, quality education, or free and fair elections, they’re throwing millions at a ghost candidate like it’s a bet on a losing horse.

Meanwhile, Ngoh Ngoh, the eternal Secretary-General at the Presidency, accepted the caution fee with his usual smugness, treating Biya’s candidacy like a hereditary right and not a democratic decision.

One has to wonder: Are these youths truly misguided, or just hungry for appointments and favours?

In a country where hospitals lack basic equipment, schools go without teachers, and young people flee across deserts and seas in search of dignity, this act is nothing short of national embarrassment. It’s the kind of thing you’d expect from a political parody show — except it’s happening in real life.

As Biya likely naps peacefully in the Mvomeka’a palace, unaware of the political theatre staged in his name, the rest of the country watches in disbelief — or laughter.

Cameroon: where youth activism means bankrolling the same regime that’s crushed your future.

And the comedy continues.