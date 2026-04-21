Electricity has finally returned to Wotutu in Fako County, Buea, after a bold street action led by the village’s women. The restoration comes just hours after residents blocked the Mile 16 to Tole Road, demanding an end to months of blackout.

Early Tuesday morning, the women of Wotutu took matters into their own hands. They shut down movement on the busy stretch linking Bonadikombo to Buea. They carried placards. They raised peace plants. They made noise that could not be ignored. By midday, technicians were on the ground. Before the day ran out, light was restored.

Residents confirmed that power is now back after more than two months in darkness. The blackout had crippled small businesses. It had made daily life difficult. Many families were pushed to the edge.

Across Wotutu, there is relief. Shops are reopening. Homes are lit again. The village is slowly returning to normal.

But beneath the relief, questions remain. Many are asking why it takes roadblocks and public pressure for basic services to be delivered. For them, this is not just about light. It is about neglect.

What played out in Wotutu sends a strong message across Ground Zero. Communities are watching. And many now believe that when the system fails, the people will rise and force it to work.