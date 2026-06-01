Residents of Checkpoint, a neighbourhood in Buea, the capital of Ambazonia, on Monday, June 1, took to the streets in a massive community action against the alarming spread of drug abuse that has increasingly become a source of insecurity and moral decay within the locality.

The operation saw scores of parents, youths, and concerned community members comb through several hotspots known for harbouring drug consumers and traffickers. The residents said they could no longer remain silent as the growing drug menace continues to destroy the future of young people and fuel criminal activities across the neighbourhood.

During the operation, at least one suspected drug dealer was apprehended by the crowd. Angry residents reportedly attempted to subject the suspect to mob justice before officers from the Molyko Police Station intervened and whisked him away from the scene.

Speaking during the exercise, residents lamented that drug abuse has become one of the greatest threats facing the community. They linked the widespread consumption of hard drugs and controlled substances to rising cases of theft, rape, violence, and juvenile delinquency among both young men and women.

Community members expressed deep concern over what they described as the normalisation of drug consumption among youths. According to residents, the situation has deteriorated to the extent that even young girls and pregnant women are reportedly involved in the abuse of illicit substances.

Several packets of tramadol, a highly abused painkiller commonly consumed by youths seeking artificial stimulation, were seized during the operation and publicly destroyed by the residents as a symbolic demonstration of their determination to rid the community of the scourge.

The protesters also accused elements of the colonial security apparatus of failing to effectively combat drug trafficking. Residents alleged that suspects arrested for drug-related offences are often released shortly after their detention and subsequently return to the community to continue their activities. They further complained about the apparent absence of sustained operations targeting drug networks in the area.

The uprising in Checkpoint reflects a growing trend across Ambazonia and neighbouring communities where citizens are increasingly taking grassroots action against the proliferation of drugs. Many residents believe worsening unemployment, economic hardship, and the failure of state authorities to implement effective anti-drug measures have contributed significantly to the expansion of the crisis.

As concerns continue to mount, many in Buea are calling for stronger community vigilance and decisive action to prevent an entire generation from falling victim to the devastating consequences of drug addiction.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews