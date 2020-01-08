Dictator Biya Honours His New Year Blanket Promise; Deploys Hundreds Of Troops To Ambazonia
By Mbah Godlove
French Cameroun ailing President, Paul Biya has deployed hundreds of Gendarmes to Ambazonia’s Southern Zone.
On Tuesday January 07, the troops arrived Buea, Ambazonian heartland, where they were received by the colonial regime’s military and civil administrators.
Earlier on December 31 during his so-called state of the nation’s address to his French Camerounian compatriots, 87 year-old Biya announced that he was going to seek more military action in order to crush restoration fighters, and frustrate Ambazonia’s independence process.
Despite an ultimatum from the Southern Cameroons military high command that local elections scheduled by the occupational regime in February 2020 wouldn’t take place anywhere in the territory, the dictatorial regime claimed the 350 Gendarmes sent to the Southern Zone will guarantee the safety of electorates during next month’s Municipal and Parliamentary elections.
Ambazonian fighters across all 13 counties have vowed to obliterate and bring to bay all attempts by the oppressor to force Southern Cameroonians to the pools to participate in the said illegal elections.
Some ordinary citizens in Buea have recently revealed to BaretaNews that the presence of the alien Gendarmerie elements only reminds them of the bad faith France has towards their revolution.
Sunshine
January 9, 2020 at 1:33 AM
Biya, the Yaounde despot dreams of wining 100% of the polls in Ambazonia.
biya’s bulu intervention rapid has already moved in and taken positions in Ambazonia to vote in place of all Ambazonians in exile, prisons, killed in order to give biya a 100% win at the polls to control our counties. Years ago, they shipped in french camerounians to vote in Ambazonia. Now francophones cannot come but the over 20,000 bir deployed in Ambazonia will vote in our local councils since the militia, by french law, are allowed to vote where they are stationed.
Finally, biya is going to find himself wanting when he wins in the polls because the bir will not be there to run our counties. The bir will finally be flushed out one way or the other. I foresee the yaounde despot flushed out also.
Everyday biya believes he is winning the war he declared and waged on Ambazonia. French cameroonians are talking this matter to death. They will soon start killing each other over Ambazonia. Southern Cameroon is an INDEPENDENT COUNTRY DECLARED IN 2017 by HIS EXCELLENCY SISIKU AYUK TABE – THAT STANDS !!!
Jon
January 9, 2020 at 7:24 AM
