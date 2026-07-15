Adolphe Moudiki has headed the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) since 1993. The state oil company remains one of La République’s biggest financial lifelines.

However, French Cameroun law limits a public enterprise director’s mandate to nine years. The 2017 law grants three-year terms, renewable only twice. Nevertheless, Moudiki has stayed in office for 33 years. His tenure exceeds the legal limit by nearly four times.

Meanwhile, the illegal extension has drawn public criticism. In 2021, the Front des Démocrates Camerounais (FDC) challenged the appointments of 18 heads of public enterprises. The party named Moudiki among those accused of overstaying their mandates.

However, the Constitutional Council dismissed the petition on procedural grounds. The judges avoided ruling on whether the appointments violated the law. Consequently, the legality of Moudiki’s continued stay remains unanswered.

Then, another controversy emerged in July 2024. Reports claimed an extraordinary SNH board meeting planned to discuss Moudiki’s replacement. However, the company’s headquarters remained locked under his instructions. The meeting later moved to the Presidential Palace. There, Paul Biya reportedly ordered Moudiki to remain in office.

Meanwhile, Moudiki’s health has reportedly declined. The 88-year-old has not appeared publicly for almost three years. He has also missed board meetings, international conferences, and the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization summit in Yaoundé.

Instead, reports say his wife, Nathalie Moudiki, now performs many official duties. She has represented La République at APPO meetings. She also chaired the board of SNH subsidiary CSTAR in Dubai. In addition, she reportedly received Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President on the company’s behalf.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews