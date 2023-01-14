French Cameroun Soldier Killed In Kumba After Colonial SDO’S Controversial Outing.

By Mbah Godlove.

Ambazonia Fighters in Kumba, Meme county killed a colonial soldier shortly after the regime administrator made a claim that didn’t go well with fighters in the area.

In an ambush, Friday, January 13, 2022, Ambazonia fighters in Kumba overpowered colonial soldiers in a control post.

BN understands that the colonial troops struggled to flee the danger but the wrath of the Ambazonian forces fell on them.

A reliable source within the French Cameroun military in Kumba told BN that a police officer was killed and others injured.

“He was still breathing after the attack but later died when he was being transported to Buea for medical attention, “Our source intimated.

The blow from the Ambazonia Forces came shortly after the colonial SDO of Meme county announced that his forces were after the dreaded Ambazonian commander in Kumba.

It is the view of BaretaNews that it is now time to join the AGovC campaign to arm Meme with AKs as well as Fako as the new phase of the liberation steps in. #BackTheBoys