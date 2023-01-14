Connect with us

News

French Cameroun Soldier Killed In Kumba After Colonial SDO'S Controversial Outing
Advertisement

News

Cameroun Occupational Forces Start 2023 In Despair As Ambazonia Forces Take Command

News

Bamenda 2 Colonial mayor Labels Freedom Fighters As Terrorist At Crucial Stage Of Revolution

News

Ghost Town Operations To Intensify In Ambazonia As French Cameroun Economy Goes Down In ruins

News

Dictator Bya's Presence In Washington:Time For Revigoration

News

Moja Moja Could Soon Pay For Atrocities On Ambazonians

News

Mark Bareta Stings French Cameroun After News Of Committee To Hunt Sponsors OF Independence War Go Viral

News

Ambazonian PWDs Observe International Day in Pain And Anguish

News

Act Of Theft Multiplies In Bambili As Festive Period Approaches

News

Colonial Regional Vice Council President Sends Desperate Words To Yaounde Regime

News

French Cameroun Soldier Killed In Kumba After Colonial SDO’S Controversial Outing

Published

4 days ago

on

Kumba

French Cameroun Soldier Killed In Kumba After Colonial SDO’S Controversial Outing.

By Mbah Godlove.

Ambazonia Fighters in Kumba, Meme county killed a colonial soldier shortly after the regime administrator made a claim that didn’t go well with fighters in the area.

In an ambush, Friday, January 13, 2022, Ambazonia fighters in Kumba overpowered colonial soldiers in a control post.

BN understands that the colonial troops struggled to flee the danger but the wrath of the Ambazonian forces fell on them.

A reliable source within the French Cameroun military in Kumba told BN that a police officer was killed and others injured.

“He was still breathing after the attack but later died when he was being transported to Buea for medical attention, “Our source intimated.

The blow from the Ambazonia Forces came shortly after the colonial SDO of Meme county announced that his forces were after the dreaded Ambazonian commander in Kumba.

It is the view of BaretaNews that it is now time to join the AGovC campaign to arm Meme with AKs as well as Fako as the new phase of the liberation steps in. #BackTheBoys

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.