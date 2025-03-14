Pinyin Residents Demand Justice Weeks After Deadly Colonial Regime Attack

By Andre Momo

Pinyin, Santa LGA – Three weeks after the brutal killing of six unarmed civilians in Pinyin, a village in Santa Local Government Area (LGA) of Mezam County, residents are demanding justice for the victims.

According to sources familiar with the incident, colonial forces stormed the village and executed the civilians in broad daylight. Their alleged crime: speaking Pidgin English, a widely spoken language in Ambazonia. The killings have sparked outrage, with family members and sympathizers condemning the act as a blatant violation of human rights.

Local media outlets have criticized the colonial regime for remaining silent on the extrajudicial killings. Observers note that Pinyin has been a conflict hotspot since the onset of the ongoing war for independence, with numerous innocent civilians falling victim to state repression.

As calls for justice grow louder, the local population insists that the cycle of violence must end, urging international human rights bodies to intervene and hold those responsible accountable.