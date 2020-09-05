Connect with us

News

Consortium Joins AGovC, Declares Operation No motorbikes, No Cars, Until The Situation Is Redressed
Advertisement

News

Maiming, Torture, Arbitrary Arrests Erupt In Bamenda As Colonial Forces Go Haywire

News

Ambazonia Defense Forces Rubbish Colonial Threats, Launch Counter-Offensive In Bamenda

News

French Cameroun Bows To International Shame Over Military Atrocities In Northern Region

News

French Cameroun Forces Committing Grave Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia-International Right Group

News

Ambazonians Mourn Over Death Of Renown Writer, Professor Shadrach A. Ambanasom

News

Horrifying Gunshots Keep Mankon Inhabitants In Perpetual Fear

News

Bamenda Ambazonia Fighters Vow To Die For Homeland

News

Kumba Protesters Go On Rampage Over Colonial Actrocities

News

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON THE ARMED CONFLICT IN THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS TO HOLD FROM OCTOBER 30 – NOVEMBER 1, 2020

News

Consortium Joins AGovC, Declares Operation No motorbikes, No Cars, Until The Situation Is Redressed

Published

12 mins ago

on

Media Release

Wreckless Ban on Motorbike Circulation in Bamenda is Economic Suicide

The Consortium has read with grief and consternation a municipal order disseminated on the media, banning the circulation of commercial and private Motorbikes in most areas of the city of Bamenda. The decision is signed by one Achobang Paul who claims to be City Mayor of Bamenda.

We wish to call the attention of national and international public opinion to witness that Bamenda has not elected a city mayor, as the people, up to 98% rejected colonial elections organized by Yaounde in February 2020. Decisions taken by an Impostor can only be anti-people and meant to forment trouble.

In the face of such cruel treatment of the youths of the Once Independent State of Southern Cameroons, battered by several years of economic rape and torture by Yaounde, The Consortium is calling on all citizens of Bamenda who own cars to ground them beginning Monday September 7, 2020 in solidarity with the over 15,000 young men who depend on motorbikes for livelihood. These young men support approximately 75,000 dependents from their commercial Motorbike activities.

We are, therefore, calling for a peaceful demonstration by all denizens of Bamenda, by observing Operation No motorbikes, No Cars, until the situation is redressed.

Done in Buea, September 5, 2020

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.