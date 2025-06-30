UNDP Women’s Leader Marie Rose Dibong Refuses to Resign from Biya Government

By Andre Momo | BaretaNews | June 30, 2025

As a wave of resignations shakes Cameroon’s ruling coalition, Marie Rose Dibong, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and President of the Women’s Wing of the UNDP, has announced she will not resign from President Paul Biya’s government.

Her statement comes on a day when several senior members of the National Union for Democracy and Progress (UNDP/NUDP)—including Belo Bouba Maigari and Nana Abubakar—formally tendered their resignations, deepening political uncertainty within the regime.

“I will remain loyal and continue to serve within the government,” Dibong declared, distancing herself from the coordinated withdrawal of her party colleagues. Her stance has sparked mixed reactions, with some viewing it as an act of political survival, and others as betrayal of the broader northern-led push for reform and transition.

Analysis: Cracks in the Coalition Amid Ambazonia War

Dibong’s refusal to resign exposes growing fractures within the UNDP, as well as gender and generational divides within Cameroon’s political opposition. As other senior party members abandon a regime seen as increasingly isolated, Dibong’s stance may signal divergent strategies among the ruling elite on how to navigate the country’s growing instability.

In the shadow of the Ambazonia war, these developments reflect a crumbling regime structure. With defections rising in the Grand North and resistance deepening in the English-speaking regions, Biya’s coalition appears fractured and fragile.

While some cling to their positions in Yaoundé, the broader political winds suggest change is inevitable—and those who remain may soon find themselves on the wrong side of history.

© BaretaNews 2025

For Truth, Resistance, and Liberation