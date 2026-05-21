The protracted liberation war in Ambazonia continues to deepen suffering across Ground Zero, with thousands of citizens in Fako, Mezam, Meme, Bui, Manyu, Ndian, Ngoketunjia and other counties struggling daily to survive amid worsening insecurity and economic collapse.

As instability persists across the Northern and Southern Zones of Ambazonia, concerns are now mounting over the growing pressure some landlords are placing on tenants who have already been battered by years of war, displacement and economic hardship.

Across Ground Zero, countless families have become internally displaced persons even while remaining within Ambazonian territory. Many civilians have been forced to abandon their native villages due to French Cameroun military raids, armed confrontations and insecurity, relocating from one town to another in search of relative calm, survival opportunities and shelter.

In cities like Buea, Victoria, Kumba, Bamenda and Muyuka, the economic realities of war have left many households financially crippled. Businesses have collapsed, jobs have disappeared, and many breadwinners now struggle to provide even the most basic necessities for their families.

Observers say that while tenants still have the responsibility to honour their rent obligations, landlords must also understand the painful realities facing ordinary Ambazonians during this period of uncertainty.

Citizens are urging property owners to exercise patience and humanity rather than mounting excessive pressure on tenants whose income has been severely disrupted by the conflict. Many argue that the liberation struggle has affected virtually every family in one way or another, making compassion more necessary than ever before.

At the same time, tenants have also been reminded of their duty to properly maintain rented homes despite the difficult circumstances. Residents are being encouraged to keep compounds clean, protect property from destruction and ensure houses remain in good condition while occupying them.

In several parts of Ground Zero, some homeowners reportedly abandoned their properties entirely after fleeing for safety. In such situations, caretakers entrusted with those houses have been called upon to protect and preserve the buildings from deterioration and neglect.

Meanwhile, citizens building homes in conflict-prone areas are being advised to reinforce security around their properties, especially through proper fencing and gated compounds, as insecurity remains unpredictable across many parts of Ambazonia.

For many Ambazonians, the war has not only destroyed homes and livelihoods but has also tested the spirit of solidarity within communities. As the crisis drags on, many believe empathy between landlords and tenants could help ease the burden carried daily by civilians trapped in a conflict that has already lasted far too long.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews