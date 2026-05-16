From Anti-Ambazonia Crusader to Silent Watchman in Sopo?

By Mbah Godlove l BaretaNews

The once loud anti-Ambazonian voice in Buea, Chief Muja Muja, has mysteriously gone silent following his release from a colonial regime detention facility in Yaoundé. The man who once championed fierce attacks against the Ambazonian struggle and terrorized many in Fako County with inflammatory rhetoric has suddenly disappeared from the public spotlight, raising serious questions across Ground Zero.

Muja Muja, remembered for spearheading campaigns aimed at dismantling the Ambazonian resistance in Buea, suffered a humiliating political reversal when the same colonial system he loyally defended turned against him. In what many Southern Cameroonians described as “a taste of La République betrayal,” the controversial figure was arrested after reportedly making shocking revelations concerning an alleged plot against the Biya regime.

In 2025, Muja Muja publicly claimed that a senior military commander in Yaoundé had approached him regarding plans to overthrow the aging colonial dictator, Paul Biya. The explosive declaration sent panic waves through the regime’s security circles. Shortly after, he was rounded up by colonial authorities and detained for several months in Yaoundé.

Sources close to the matter say his eventual release only came after intense lobbying efforts by members of the Fako political elite who pleaded with the regime to show leniency toward their longtime ally.

Before his arrest, Muja Muja had become notorious across Buea and the entire Fako County for leading aggressive campaigns targeting citizens from the Northern Zone, whom he repeatedly branded as “enemies of the state.” His actions deepened tensions within the county and created fear among many residents who viewed his activities as politically motivated witch-hunts designed to suppress dissent and divide the people of Ambazonia.

However, since walking out of prison, the once vocal regime loyalist has maintained an unusual silence. Residents say he is rarely seen in public, a sharp contrast to his previous media-filled activism and provocative outings across Buea.

Local sources now whisper that Muja Muja has quietly been redeployed to serve as a security guard in Sopo, a neighborhood in Buea, far from the political noise and influence he once commanded.

For many Ambazonians, Muja Muja’s dramatic fall from prominence serves as another reminder that La République often abandons even its most loyal foot soldiers once they outlive their usefulness.