Bomaka Fire Exchange Leaves Residents Panicking Ahead of Monday’s Ghost Town

By Mbah Godlove

Residents of Bomaka, a locality in Buea, Southern Zone of Ambazonia, are gripped by fear following a recent exchange of gunfire between freedom fighters and colonial military forces.

Gunshots rang out multiple times over the weekend, reportedly fired by freedom fighters targeting regime forces of occupation in Bomaka. Witnesses reported that Ambazonian Forces launched an offensive, resulting in the heavy militarization of the neighborhood by French Cameroon forces.

On Sunday, military vehicles patrolled the area, heightening residents’ anxiety as young men were being detained by the authorities. The tense situation has led many locals to plan to stay indoors on Monday to avoid potential dangers.

The atmosphere in Bomaka remains uncertain as the community braces for what could come next.