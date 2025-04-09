UBa Students Struggle Amid Severe Water Crisis as Catholic Church Offers a Lifeline

By Andre Momo

Students at the University of Bamenda (UBa) are facing a worsening water crisis that has left many in peril, with some now turning to the Church as their last hope for survival. For nearly six months, the taps in Bambili, Tuba LGA, have run dry—forcing thousands of students to trek long distances and rely on unsafe water sources.

Since October 2024, access to clean water in the area has been nearly impossible. With university taps also dry for several weeks, students are left to fend for themselves in a situation that is quickly turning into a public health emergency. Reports indicate a steady rise in cases of typhoid and other waterborne diseases.

In a heartfelt message shared with the Cameroon News Agency, one student expressed deep frustration, stating that the water management system in Bambili has completely failed them. “Landlords keep charging huge sums for water, but for nearly a year, we’ve had nothing,” the student lamented.

As the crisis deepens, the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Bambili has stepped in to offer some relief. The church’s water source has become a lifeline for many, including visually impaired students who make long and difficult treks just to fetch a few liters.

“When water isn’t running at the Catholic Church, I know I won’t be able to use the toilet or bathe. That’s my last hope,” shared a blind female student, painting a grim picture of the daily struggles many endure.

With no intervention yet from local authorities, students are calling for urgent humanitarian assistance to prevent the outbreak of a full-blown health crisis. The situation at UBa is a ticking time bomb, and without swift action, disease may soon spread unchecked across the university community.