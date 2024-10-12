Civilian Casualties in Ndop After Deadly Military Assault

By Mbah Godlove

Bamunka village in Ndop, Ngokeitunja County, is in mourning after a tragic incident where colonial soldiers reportedly opened fire on a gathering of civilians, leading to multiple deaths. The community had assembled to pay respects to a deceased loved one, but the event turned into a tragedy, with villagers now forced to bury not only the departed but several others killed in the attack.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the gathering was a funeral service when the regime’s forces arrived unannounced. Without warning, the soldiers allegedly fired upon the crowd, killing at least three civilians instantly and injuring several others. The reason behind the attack remains unclear, but military sources later claimed they were targeting Ambazonian fighters. However, local sources have confirmed that no fighters were present during the incident, labeling the attack as deliberate and unjustified.

This incident is not an isolated case in the ongoing conflict between French Cameroun’s forces and the Ambazonian independence movement. For many in the region, it serves as a grim reminder of the brutality civilians have faced since the onset of the war for self-determination. Civilians often find themselves caught in the crossfire, with many accusing the regime of using the pretext of targeting freedom fighters as a cover for indiscriminate violence.

Since the conflict began, it is estimated that over 30,000 civilians have lost their lives due to military actions, with the international community largely remaining silent on the escalating crisis. The latest incident in Bamunka has only deepened the wounds of a region already scarred by violence and oppression.

As the people of Ndop attempt to recover from this devastating loss, calls for accountability and justice grow louder. Yet, for many, the hope of international intervention remains distant, leaving the community to grapple with the pain of a conflict that shows no signs of ending.