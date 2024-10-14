Tibor Nagy Urges Ambazonian Unity Amid Potential Government Change in Cameroon

October 14, 2024 — Tibor Nagy, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, has called for unity among the Ambazonian factions in light of the potential emergence of a new government in Cameroon. In a social media post earlier today, Nagy highlighted the potential for progress towards justice for Southern Cameroonians if a political shift occurs in Yaoundé.

“If a new Govt emerges in Cameroon, it would present a golden opportunity for justice for Southern Cameroonians,” Nagy wrote. He emphasized that to seize this opportunity, the various Ambazonian groups need to present a unified front. “Ambazonian factions should present a united front to a new Yaoundé Govt in testing its willingness to engage seriously on Southern Cameroon’s future,” he added.

Nagy’s statement comes amid ongoing tensions and conflict between the central Cameroonian government and separatist movements in the Anglophone regions, which have been seeking independence under the name of Ambazonia. The remarks suggest that a change in leadership could potentially open new avenues for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The former diplomat’s message underscores the need for strategic alignment among the different factions in the Southern Cameroonian struggle to maximize any potential concessions or reforms from a new government. As Cameroon remains at a crossroads, the future of Southern Cameroon’s aspirations for justice and autonomy may hinge on the response of its leaders to this call for unity.