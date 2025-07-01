Kamto Urges Northern Cameroon to Reject CPDM’s “Worst Plans” – Cites Decades of Neglect

Yaoundé, Cameroon – Maurice Kamto, leader of the opposition Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM), has issued a strong call to the people of Northern Cameroon to stand against what he calls the “worst” political agenda of the ruling CPDM regime under President Paul Biya.

In a powerful critique, Kamto accused the government of decades of systemic neglect of the North, alleging that the region has been used merely as a political vote bank since the early 1990s without receiving equitable investment in return.

“The CPDM has failed the North,” Kamto declared, pointing to deep-rooted failures in security, infrastructure, education, and overall development. He stated that the region continues to suffer from chronic underdevelopment, despite its loyal support in past presidential elections.

Kamto also touched on a historical grievance that continues to inflame Northern sentiments: the exile and still-unreturned remains of Cameroon’s first president, Ahmadou Ahidjo, a native of the North. “Even in death, the North is disrespected,” Kamto said, calling the state’s refusal to repatriate Ahidjo’s corpse “a stain on national unity.”

His comments come amid growing political discontent and increased calls for decentralization and equity in governance. With Cameroon approaching a critical electoral period, Kamto’s message signals an effort to galvanize Northern political consciousness and challenge Biya’s long-standing control in the region.

Analysts suggest Kamto’s rhetoric may resonate strongly with a younger generation of Northerners disillusioned with the status quo and looking for leaders who can boldly challenge central authority.

