Freedom Fighters in Fako Issue Stark Warning Ahead of Disbanded Colonial Mountain Race

By Andre Momo

Despite the ongoing war for independence in Ambazonia, the colonial regime of French Cameroun has once again insisted on organizing its controversial mountain race in Fako, putting the lives of athletes at serious risk. On the eve of the event scheduled for Saturday, February 22, Ambazonian freedom fighters have issued a strong statement, particularly warning international participants about the dangers of taking part.

A feared commander based in Muyuka made it clear that the security situation is highly volatile, and anyone who defies the warning does so at their own peril. “Do not say you were not informed. We cannot guarantee the safety of anyone participating in this event,” he declared.

Addressing foreign athletes directly, the commander emphasized that the war does not make distinctions between locals and internationals. “We are in a state of war. I want to make it clear to foreign governments that we cannot protect their athletes. Therefore, Ambazonia will not be held responsible for any consequences that may arise,” he warned.

Over the years, the Biya regime has repeatedly defied Ambazonian laws by pushing ahead with the race, but at great cost. Past editions have been marred by bomb explosions and insecurity, and this year poses an even greater threat, with freedom fighters determined to defend their homeland at all costs.

As tensions rise, the defiance of the colonial regime only fuels the resistance, making the fate of this year’s race uncertain and extremely dangerous.