By Andre Momo

Traditional rulers of the Southern Zone of Ambazonia have sparked widespread anger after calling on Paul Biya, Cameroon’s 92-year-old dictator, to launch his presidential campaign in Buea. The call came after a general meeting held in Victoria on Saturday, February 22.

Biya, who has clung to power for 43 years, is widely regarded as the architect of the devastating war in Ambazonia and the economic collapse that has plagued the region. Yet, in their meeting, the chiefs described him as “generous” to the Southern Zone—an assertion that has fueled public outrage among Ambazonians who continue to suffer under his oppressive rule.

Many citizens, both in the Southern and Northern Zones, remain deeply frustrated by the historical 1961 decision that led to their forced union with Yaoundé. Decades of marginalization and state-sponsored violence have only deepened the call for independence.

During the meeting, a representative from the colonial regime’s prime ministry claimed that Yaoundé is committed to “reconstructing” the conflict-ravaged Southern Zone—a statement that further angered the people. The Biya regime has consistently refused to engage in any meaningful dialogue to address the root causes of the ongoing liberation war.

Following the chiefs’ controversial statements, pro-independence fighters have reportedly issued warnings, vowing to take action against what they see as betrayal. The situation remains tense as Ambazonians brace for what comes next in their struggle for freedom.