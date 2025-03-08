Thieves Impersonating Freedom Fighters Terrorize Civilians in Bamenda

By Andre Momo

In Bamenda, escalating insecurity has left civilians in fear as a group of armed criminals posing as freedom fighters wreak havoc across the city. Business owners are among the primary targets of these ruthless attackers, who have been robbing residents of money, property, and even taking lives in the process.

The criminals, often equipped with sophisticated weapons, have become a growing threat, with many residents mistakenly attributing the violence to freedom fighters. The attacks have sparked panic, leaving the public unable to distinguish between genuine freedom fighters and the criminals posing as them.

One of the most recent victims was a well-known businessman, the owner of BINAM Bar in Mobile Nkwen, Bamenda III LGA. Earlier this week, he was attacked by gunmen who stormed his business on a motorcycle. When they attempted to kidnap him, he resisted, and in retaliation, the assailants shot him in the stomach. The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

These attacks have become all too frequent, spreading fear across the city. No area seems safe, and local business owners are living in constant anxiety. With the population caught in the grip of terror, many are calling for immediate action to stop the growing tide of violence.

Although many media reports link these attacks to “restoration forces,” the identity of the perpetrators remains unclear. Their ability to blend in with genuine freedom fighters has made it difficult for authorities and the public to separate them. However, the leadership of the liberation army in the region has vowed to take action, working to identify and eliminate these criminals to protect the safety of the population.

As the city continues to grapple with these growing threats, the call for intervention has never been more urgent.