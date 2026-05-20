Fear and mourning have once again gripped Bafanji village in Balikumbat County, Ngoketunjia County of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone, after a young civilian, identified as Nochia Dieudonné, was brutally abducted before his family and later shot dead under heartbreaking circumstances.

Reports reaching BaretaNews indicate that the late Nochia Dieudonné, described by villagers as energetic, hardworking, and deeply committed to his community, was allegedly forcefully taken away from his residence on Sunday night by unidentified armed men. The incident reportedly unfolded in the full presence of terrified family members who could do little to stop the assailants.

Local sources say attempts were later made by some community members to rescue the victim after information circulated about his whereabouts. However, the rescue efforts reportedly ended in tragedy as the young man was fatally shot.

The killing has plunged the entire Bafanji community into deep grief, anger, and fear, with many residents describing the latest incident as another sign of the worsening insecurity facing civilians across parts of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone.

Witnesses and villagers say the horrifying nature of the abduction, carried out openly in front of the victim’s family, has left many questioning the complete absence of civilian protection in rural communities increasingly trapped between armed violence and lawlessness.

As of press time, the identities of the perpetrators remain unknown. No group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, though residents continue to demand that the truth be uncovered and justice served.

The late Nochia Dieudonné, believed to be in his 40s, is being remembered across Bafanji as a peaceful and vibrant man whose sudden death has left a painful vacuum within the community.

Community voices are now calling for urgent action to halt the continuous targeting of civilians in villages across the Northern Zone, warning that the growing climate of fear is pushing many families into despair and uncertainty.

The incident adds to the long list of civilian casualties recorded in conflict-hit parts of Ambazonia, where ordinary people continue to pay the highest price in the ongoing instability.